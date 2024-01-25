GSI, Saturn, Ocean Man First Nation Awarded PPA for Saskatchewan Project

Greenwood Sustainable Infrastructure (GSI) has announced that Iyuhána Solar, its partnership with Saturn Power and Ocean Man First Nation, has been awarded a PPA to construct and operate a 100 MW utility-scale solar facility in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Under the PPA, Iyuhána plans to construct and operate the facility, as well as supply power to the principal municipal utility company, SaskPower, for 25 years.

“We are proud to bring the transformative power of solar energy to Saskatchewan by working with partners such as Ocean Man First Nation,” says Mazen Turk, CEO of GSI. “This unique collaboration shows the power of renewable energy to harness resources and empower communities responsibly. This work is core to our ethos as a Libra company, and we look forward to continuing to help support a clean energy future across Canada and beyond.”

As a founding partner, Ocean Man First Nation will have an ownership stake in Iyuhána Solar, with members receiving training to maintain the facilities.

GSI is one of four renewable subsidiaries of Libra Group.