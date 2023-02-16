Guzman Energy Inks PPA for 110 MW Sonnedix Solar Fountain Project

Guzman Energy and Sonnedix have executed a power purchase agreement for the 110 MW Sonnedix Solar Fountain project, which is expected to be operational in early 2025.

Sonnedix will develop, build, operate and maintain the solar facility as the project sponsor. As an off-taker, Guzman Energy will purchase 100% of the power generated for its power portfolio, which is used to serve current and future Guzman Energy wholesale customer power loads.

“Sonnedix Solar Fountain is a great strategic fit for the Guzman Energy power portfolio as we look to build and purchase power generation with the right economic and environmental characteristics,” says Guzman Energy CEO Christopher Miller. “Guzman Energy wholesale power customers look to us for affordable and stable power pricing, reliability and clean energy. Sonnedix Solar Fountain fits the bill, and we’re thrilled to partner with Sonnedix to make it happen.”

The solar project is expected to generate about 300 jobs for local workers during the construction and operation phases.

“We are ecstatic to have this opportunity with Guzman Energy to expand in Colorado – a state with a track record and policies strongly supporting renewable energy,” states Carlos Guinand, co-founder and executive chairman of Sonnedix. “I feel proud that this partnership paves the way for Sonnedix to contribute to Colorado’s goal of 100% green energy generation by 2040.”