Guzman Energy, Primergy Solar Partner on New Colorado Solar Project

Guzman Energy, a wholesale power provider, has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Primergy Solar, a developer, owner and operator of utility-scale PV projects, for energy from the proposed 155 MW AC Hesperus Solar Project located in La Plata County on Colorado’s western slope.

“This agreement is an important milestone for our plans to expand our energy supplies to meet customer demand for clean energy on the Colorado western slope and in New Mexico,” says Chris Riley, CEO of Guzman Energy. “We will continue to mobilize projects that deliver cheaper, better energy for our customers and their communities.”

Sited on 1,500 acres, Hesperus will create more than 350 construction and permanent jobs, as well as other economic development benefits such as tax revenues, educational opportunities and local investment. The project is expected to be operational by the end of 2023.

“We are proud to play a role in this innovative approach to bringing solar energy to Coloradoans who want cleaner air, water and soil,” says Ty Daul, CEO of Primergy. “Primergy believes that carefully sited solar farms will power a brighter future and produce healthier economies throughout the Mountain West.”