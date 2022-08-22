Guzman Wins Approval for Garnet Mesa Solar Project in Colorado

Guzman Energy has received approval from the Delta County Board of Commissioners for a limited use permit required to install and operate the proposed Garnet Mesa Solar project in Southern Delta County, Colo.

When complete, Garnet Mesa Solar will produce more than 194,000 MWh of electricity each year. Delta-Montrose Electric Association (DMEA) will directly purchase a portion of the energy produced by the solar farm, and Guzman Energy will offtake the rest as power supply to serve additional wholesale customers.

“We are thrilled with the Delta County Board of Commissioners unanimous decision to approve the limited use permit to install and operate the Garnet Mesa Solar project,” says Robin Lunt, chief strategy officer at Guzman Energy. “We are grateful for the time and attention the community and County officials gave to the process.”

Since receiving the limited use permit, the Garnet Mesa Solar project team will now focus on the next phases of engineering and procurement planning. Construction resource and timing details will be announced following those engineering and procurement planning cycles. The land secured for Garnet Mesa Solar farm construction is currently irrigated and utilized for grazing, and will continue to be used in that manner.

“With the commissioners’ approval, we are one step closer to securing a significant amount of local affordable energy. Together, with Guzman Energy, we are driving rate stability for our members,” states Kent Blackwell, interim CEO and chief technology officer at DMEA. “We are confident Garnet Mesa Solar will be a premier example of agriculture and energy co-existing together.”

The Garnet Mesa Solar project team is comprised of Guzman Energy, DMEA and Citra Power. The Citra team has expertise in renewable energy development, technical engineering, EPC management and oversight, project and portfolio acquisitions, and wholesale power procurement.