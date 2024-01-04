HASI Invests In AES Renewables Portfolio

HASI has invested in a portfolio of energy assets developed, owned and operated by AES, consisting of more than 200 operational renewable projects.

Per the agreement, which reached financial close in December, HASI will make a structured equity investment in the approximately 605 MW portfolio of solar and solar-plus-storage assets spanning seven power markets and 11 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont.

The company says the portfolio is composed primarily of community solar and commercial plus industrial solar assets, with more than a third of the total capacity paired with battery energy storage. AES will continue to own and operate the assets.

“HASI is immensely proud to advance our partnership with AES with this latest transaction,” says Susan Nickey, Chief Client Officer of HASI. “Together, we share an unwavering commitment to accelerating the energy transition. AES’ exceptional leadership in closely aligning renewable energy supply with demand is precisely the focus our industry needs for the next phase of growth. This investment not only significantly expands our programmatic investment partnership but also offers diversification and scale to our balance sheet.”