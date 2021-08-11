Heliene Debuts New Modules and Florida Facility

Heliene is opening its third North American solar module manufacturing facility at a location in Riviera Beach, Fla. The new facility, which will begin manufacturing operations in September 2021, increases the company’s manufacturing capacity by an additional 100 MW.

Heliene is expanding upon its product suite of North American-produced solar modules, which to date have been designed and manufactured in multiple configurations in Minnesota and Ontario, Canada. The Florida plant will be the only facility in the U.S. to produce super high-efficiency heterojunction solar cell modules for residential and commercial applications.

“With the launch of the Florida facility, Heliene is strongly positioned to meet the significant forecasted demand for residential and commercial solar in the U.S. through our industry-leading module technology and manufacturing efficiency,” says Martin Pochtaruk, CEO of Heliene. “Heterojunction module technology changes the economics of solar, giving our customers greater production density when designing residential and commercial installations. Delivering the most superior products available with a just-in-time solution and always available customer support is critical to our strategy to increase clean energy access across North America.”