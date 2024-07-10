Hithium Deploys Largest BESS Project to Date in Eastern Europe

Stationary battery manufacturer Hithium has successfully deployed the largest battery energy storage system (BESS) project in Eastern Europe to date, with a capacity of 55 MWh. This solar plus storage project was realized completely by EPC company Solarpro in Razlog, southwestern Bulgaria, where the project is located.

The new facility officially went live in early June, with the delivery to Solarpro of Hithium’s 16 energy storage containers, each with a capacity of 3.44 MWh. Solarpro is a leading technological provider of solutions for the generation and storage of energy within whole Europe.

The Hithium Block 3.44-MWh container is a liquid-cooled battery storage system based on Hithium prismatic LFP BESS cells with a 280-Ah capacity and a high cyclic lifetime. It is specially optimized for use in stationary battery storage systems with high standards of safety, reliability and performance. The system’s low levelized cost of storage (LCOS), combined with excellent thermal management, improves energy throughput by ensuring optimal operating temperature and high energy density. It also integrates with a thermal management system, fire protection system and battery management system (BMS).

“We are honored to partner with Solarpro,” says Kelson Li, Hithium senior director of sales for DACH, Northern & Eastern Europe. “By providing comprehensive technical and after-sales support throughout the project lifecycle, we aim to foster local expertise and expand the network in Europe. We believe our collaboration with Solarpro will help to accelerate the renewable energy transition and make a positive impact in the region.”

“As strategic partners in this landmark project, we are excited to collaborate with Hithium in bringing this significant BESS utility to operation,” adds Krasen Mateev, CEO of Solarpro. “This undertaking reflects Solarpro’s dedication to advance renewable energy infrastructure in Eastern Europe, ensuring a sustainable energy future for generations to come.”

Hithium is committed to fostering a stronger and more collaborative relationship within the local European market. To this end, the company has set up a regional office in Munich, Germany, offering local support and services. Hithium also has formed strategic alliances with other industry leaders, including Scan Global Logistics, to offer transportation services; and CarbonX, to advance the energy sector in terms of environmental responsibility and technological advancement.