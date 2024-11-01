H&M Group Signs VPPA with Lightsource bp for Texas Solar

H&M Group has signed a VPPA with Lightsource bp for its 125 MW Second Division solar project, currently under construction in Brazoria County, Texas.

“Considering fashion’s environmental impact, we see great value in moving away from just using certificates to contributing to more clean energy,” says Ulrika Leverenz, head of Green Investment, H&M Group.

“By partnering with solar and wind farm developers, we can help build renewable electricity capacity in power grids around the world.”

The project in Texas is expected to be operational by the end of this year. The constructed solar farm infrastructure takes up less than 10% of the land, says the company, enabling the planting of site-specific grasses and other vegetation under and around the solar panels, with a goal of increasing biodiversity in the first five years of operation. Additionally, the project will integrate agriculture in the form of sheep grazing.