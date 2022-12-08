Holu Hou Energy Receives Orders for Solar Energy Storage Systems

Borqs Technologies Inc.’s subsidiary, Holu Hou Energy (HHE), has received multiple purchase orders for its HoluPower xP solar energy storage systems for installation at homeowner locations in the greater San Diego area.

Whereas in Hawaii HHE works to develop and construct single-family residential projects as an “end to end” provider, the company will target the California homeowner market through already existing channel partners that will sell and construct the projects. For multi-dwelling unit (MDU) residential properties in the state, the company will initially target apartment owners, REITs and other MDU stakeholders directly, then partner with existing licensed contractors for system construction.

The HoluPower xP delivers a safer lithium ion battery chemistry, more system power with 9.6 kW AC, and greater system modularity with each system supporting four strings of PV and up to four 8.2 kWh battery modules. Energy control is through the HHE Modular Energy Control platform. There is integrated home load control so both renewable energy supply and load/usage can be scheduled or optimized real time with one another.