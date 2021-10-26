Honeywell Debuts Flow Battery Technology for Large-Scale Renewable Energy Storage

Honeywell has introduced a new flow battery technology that works with renewable generation sources to meet the demand for sustainable energy storage. The new flow battery uses a safe, non-flammable electrolyte that converts chemical energy to electricity to store energy for later use while meeting the environmental, longevity and safety objectives of utilities.

Honeywell’s new technology delivers greater flexibility and extended duration for utilities. The battery stores energy that can be used when wind and solar are absent, in the event of power outages and when power grids are at capacity. It can store and discharge electricity for up to 12 hours, exceeding the duration of lithium-ion batteries, which can only discharge up to 4 hours. The battery is designed with recyclable components and does not degrade over time.

The flow battery technology will be tested by Duke Energy at its Emerging Technology and Innovation Center in Mount Holly, N.C. Honeywell will deliver a 400 kWh unit to Duke Energy’s facility in 2022. If the battery is deployed at scale, it will reduce the use of Duke Energy’s fossil-fuel power plants by utilizing solar and wind. Honeywell aims to deploy a utility-scale pilot project of 60 MWh starting in 2023.

“With this flow battery, Honeywell has developed an innovative energy storage technology to answer upcoming energy storage needs beyond the current technologies available on the market,” says Ben Owens, vice president and general manager for Honeywell Sustainable Technology Solutions. “As utilities and corporations seek cost-effective alternatives to coal-fired plants with long-duration energy storage solutions, they are switching to renewable energy targets that work around the clock to reduce carbon emissions.”

The Honeywell flow battery can also be combined with Honeywell’s unified system for process, business and asset management, Experion PKS, and its enterprise performance management solution, Honeywell Forge, for remote monitoring.