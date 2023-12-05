Honeywell to Deliver First BESS Installment to U.S. Virgin Islands

Honeywell will provide VIElectron, a CB Loranger Company, its first installment of battery energy storage solutions (BESS) to six solar parks across the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The solution will enable VIElectron to install panels across St. Thomas, St. Croix and St. John, while the 124 MWh BESS will include an end-to-end battery management system delivering energy controls with an integrated safety system.

“Honeywell is committed to helping our customers achieve their energy targets and decarbonization goals,” says Pramesh Maheshwari, president of Honeywell Process Solutions. “This renewable project is an example of how sustainable technologies are helping reduce the cost of energy for the people of the U.S. Virgin Islands and around the world.”

“As we embark on a transformative journey toward renewable energy, Honeywell’s battery storage expertise aligns seamlessly with our vision,” says U.S Virgin Islands governor Albert Bryan Jr. “It propels us closer to our goal of achieving 30% renewable energy consumption in the U.S. Virgin Islands, fostering a cleaner and greener energy ecosystem.”

When completed, the solar array and BESS will boost the islands’ decarbonization efforts by fulfilling 30% of its energy consumption through renewable sources, says the company. It adds that these capabilities will help enable the U.S. Virgin Islands to forecast and optimize energy usage and costs through the 140 MW solar array.