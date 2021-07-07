Hull Street Energy Buys Foundation Solar Partners

Hull Street Energy has acquired the development pipeline of Foundation Solar Partners, an independent renewable development company that specializes in identifying and developing utility-scale solar generation projects in select markets in the eastern United States.

Foundation Solar Partners was established in 2019 by a team of accomplished industry veterans and has developed and sold 1 GW of solar projects in the PJM transmission territory.

Hull Street Energy will now own 52 power generation stations providing 900 MW of renewable, gas-fired, and dual-fueled generation capacity, in addition to the growing Foundation Solar Partners development project portfolio.

Baker Botts LLP acted as legal counsel to Hull Street Energy, and The Law Office of Jon Staley acted as legal counsel to Foundation Solar Partners.