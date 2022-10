Iberdrola has named Armando Martinez as its new CEO to oversee daily business responsibilities, according to Reuters. The move occurred after the company chose to separate the executive chairman and CEO positions.

Jose Ignacio Sanchez Galan, who has led the company for over 16 years, remains as Iberdrola’s executive chairman to manage strategy, reports Jesús Aguado.

Martinez has headed up Iberdrola’s business unit.

