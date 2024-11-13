Idaho Power, Meta Sign PPA for Pleasant Valley Solar 2 Project

rPlus Energies has finalized a long-term PPA with Idaho Power and Meta for the 125 MW Pleasant Valley Solar 2 facility in Ada County, Idaho.

The first phase of this project, the 200 MW Pleasant Valley Solar 1, was also developed by the company and is under construction. It is now majority-owned by Matrix Renewables and set to reach commercial operation next year.

Both projects will deliver solar energy to Idaho Power’s grid and support Meta’s data center in Kuna, Idaho.

This project is being developed through Idaho Power’s Clean Energy Your Way – Construction Program, which provides options for businesses looking to meet corporate sustainability or carbon emission goals.

“We’re excited to be partnering again with Idaho Power and Meta on Pleasant Valley Solar 2,” says Luigi Resta, president and CEO of rPlus Energies.

“Strong partnerships make all stages of development and construction smoother, and we certainly have that with these two. We look forward to breaking ground in the coming months and contributing another significant project to Idaho’s renewable energy landscape.”

Construction of Pleasant Valley Solar 2 is slated to begin later this year.