Idemitsu Renewables Begins Operations for 73 MW California Project for EBCE

Idemitsu Renewables has achieved commercial operation for the Luciana solar project, a 73 MW solar project in Tulare County, Calif. It is expected to generate clean and affordable power equivalent to the needs of over 20,000 California homes.

“Considering the unprecedented supply chain challenges the industry faced this past year, we are proud to have successfully achieved commercial operation of the Luciana project through our partnership with East Bay Clean Energy (EBCE),” says Cary Vandenberg, CEO of Idemitsu Renewables. “By leveraging our financial strength and development expertise, we’re helping California meet its aggressive clean energy goals while also providing significant investment in Tulare County.”

The renewable power generated by the Luciana project will be sold through a 15-year power purchase agreement with EBCE, which serves Alameda County and neighboring cities. “The Luciana project brings more low-cost renewable energy to EBCE’s portfolio, and it’s another big step forward on EBCE’s path to 100 percent clean energy for all of our customers by 2030,” states Nick Chaset, EBCE’s CEO.