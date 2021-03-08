IEA Adds Solar Services Group to Company Offerings

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA), an infrastructure construction company with renewable energy and specialty civil expertise, says the solar project development and engineering services group from Merit SI LLC, an expert sustainable energy infrastructure company, has joined IEA.

The addition of Merit SI’s personnel will enable the company to enhance its benefits to commercial, industrial and utility-scale customers.

“The solar capabilities of the Merit SI team, combined with the broad reach of IEA, is a winning combination,” says Joe Broom, senior vice president of solar construction operations at IEA. “We also see future opportunities to collaborate with Merit Controls, an emerging entity in grid integration services and utility-scale power plant controls applications.”

Through the integration of 10 Merit SI employees, IEA says it will now have in-house access to development support, pre-bid optimization, plant performance and solar PV/battery storage integration capabilities. These capabilities come at the ideal time following the recent two-year extension of the investment tax credits in December 2020 and will be of critical importance as IEA continues to grow and develop its already strong solar platform.

The addition of these employees opens a variety of potential captive solar developments for IEA Constructors and White Construction – as well as the possibility of engagement with Merit Controls on future projects.

