IKEA U.S., SunPower Combine Forces to Offer Residential Solar Solutions

IKEA U.S. and SunPower Corp., a residential solar technology and energy services provider, are teaming up to make solar energy easier to access. Members of the IKEA Family customer loyalty program will be able to purchase home solar solutions, available through SunPower, to generate and store their own renewable energy and live more sustainably. Home Solar with IKEA is expected to launch in select California markets in the fall of 2022.

“At IKEA, we’re passionate about helping our customers live a more sustainable life at home. We’re proud to collaborate with SunPower to bring this service to the U.S. and enable our customers to make individual choices aimed at reducing their overall climate footprint,” says Javier Quiñones, CEO and chief sustainability officer at IKEA U.S. “The launch of Home Solar with IKEA will allow more people to take greater control of their energy needs, and our goal is to offer the clean energy service at additional IKEA locations in the future.”

“We are thrilled to deliver exceptional solar products to IKEA customers through a unique and simplified buying experience,” comments Peter Faricy, SunPower’s CEO. “Together with IKEA, we can help introduce the incredible benefits of solar to more people and deliver on our shared value of making a positive impact on the planet.”

Home Solar with IKEA is just one of the many ways IKEA is working to become circular and climate positive by 2030. In the U.S., IKEA has a renewable energy portfolio – including two wind farms, two solar farms, two geothermal systems, seven biogas-fuel cells and rooftop solar arrays on 90% of IKEA locations.