IKEA U.S., SunPower Team Up to Offer Home Solar Installations in California

IKEA U.S. has teamed up with SunPower Corp. to make home solar energy solutions easier to access in select California locations. Members of the IKEA Family customer loyalty program will be able to purchase home solar solutions, available through SunPower, to generate and store their own renewable energy and live more sustainably.

“Our vision is to create a better everyday life for the many people, and we believe those lives are truly better when they are lived sustainably,” says Javier Quiñones, CEO and chief sustainability officer at IKEA U.S. “We are delighted to join the list of global IKEA markets that provide access to home solar and energy solutions, and we will continue to collaborate with our partners to showcase offerings that have a positive impact on people and our planet.”

Customers can learn more about the home solar offering in IKEA California stores and online, and then work directly with SunPower to access solar energy packages developed specifically for IKEA Family loyalty members. The four packages include various combinations of solar, energy storage and electric vehicle (EV) charging. Each of the offerings include a SunPower Equinox Solar System; access to the mySunPower app to monitor energy production or manage storage use; and SunPower’s Complete Confidence Warranty consisting of a 25-year limited warranty for panels, including coverage for power, product and labor, and a 10-year limited warranty for the monitoring device and storage system.

“To power more homes with clean, reliable and affordable energy, we need to make the process of switching to renewables convenient and easy,” states Peter Faricy, SunPower’s CEO. “We’re proud IKEA selected SunPower to bring the many benefits of solar to its customers, and we look forward to making their energy transition seamless. There has truly never been a better time to go solar.”