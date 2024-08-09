Illuminate USA Celebrates Producing 1M Solar Panels Within Six Months

Illuminate USA has manufactured its one millionth solar panel at the company’s facility in Pataskala, Ohio, six months since it began production.

The company projects that the facility will reach full production by the end of the year, estimating that it will then manufacture one million panels every five weeks, or 5 GW annually.

“Illuminate USA is now Pataskala’s largest employer, and we are on track to be the largest and most productive solar panel manufacturer in the country,” says Frank Zhu, Illuminate USA CEO.

“We’re actively creating new careers for Ohioans who are learning and growing as we accelerate America’s energy independence at Illuminate USA’s transformational facility.”