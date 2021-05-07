Indiana Michigan Power Brings St. Joseph Solar Farm Online

Indiana Michigan Power (I&M), a subsidiary of American Electric Power (AEP), in partnership with the University of Notre Dame, says the St. Joseph Solar Farm is now generating emission-free renewable energy.

After a brief delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, construction on the St. Joseph Solar Farm began in July 2020. It took more than 100 workers eight months and 75,000 plus working hours to construct the solar farm. The facility is located along the Indiana Toll Road, east of South Bend, Ind., eight miles from the University of Notre Dame’s campus.

Notre Dame will promote its sustainability goals by committing to support 40% of the renewable energy certificates (RECs) which represent the clean energy generated by the solar farm. St. Joseph represents the largest solar endeavor for Notre Dame, which collaborated on the large-scale project.

“This valuable partnership with Notre Dame is another positive step on our journey to creating a cleaner, brighter energy future with our communities,” says Lisa Barton, executive vice president and COO of AEP. “AEP recently announced our commitment to reach net-zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050. Projects like the St. Joseph Solar Farm help us deliver the reliable and affordable energy our customers expect.”

For more information, including videos and photos of the St. Joseph Solar Farm, click here.

Photo: The St. Joseph Solar Farm project map