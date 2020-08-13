Indiana Utility Issues RFP for Solar, Solar+Storage

CenterPoint Energy, an energy delivery company, says its Indiana-based electric and gas business, Southern Indiana Gas and Electric Co. (SIGECO) is opening a new request for proposals (RFP) to seek a combination of wind, solar and solar+storage resources to meet the future needs of its 145,000 electric customers in southwestern Indiana.

“While we continue negotiating for active projects identified in our first ever All-Source RFP, conducted as part of our most recent Integrated Resource Plan, additional projects are required to fill the remaining need,” says Steve Greenley, senior vice president of generation development.

“We are excited to enter the next phase of our electric generation resource transition,” he adds.

This RFP will assist in identifying replacement generation capacity beginning in 2023. SIGECO recently completed its 2019/2020 Integrated Resource Plan in which the company announced plans to retire 730 MW of coal-fired generation by 2024 and largely fill its ongoing energy need with renewable generation. Specifically, the company is seeking 700 to 1,000 MW of solar and solar+storage as well as 300 MW of wind resources.

SIGECO has retained 1898 & Co., a division of Burns & McDonnell Engineering Co. Inc., to act as its agent in managing the RFP process.

The RFP documents, schedule and other RFP information can be found here.