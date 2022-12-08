Industrial Sun Utilizes Erthos Solar Technology for Texas Utility-Scale Project

Erthos Inc., an energy technology company focused on utility-scale solar and the creator of Earth Mount Solar PV, has signed an agreement with renewable energy and storage developer Industrial Sun LLC for a new utility-scale solar project in Texas.

Erthos has revealed that the project exceeds 100 MW DC. The project has an expected interconnect capacity of 100 MW AC, all of which Industrial Sun is seeking to utilize. Facing an area with minimal lands suitable for development, they could not meet this target with conventional solar technologies, which typically require between five and six acres of land per MW AC. In contrast, Earth Mount Solar PV typically requires fewer than 2.5 acres per MW AC.

“Erthos technology allows us to maximize our project capacity, particularly in those areas where our projects are land-constrained,” says Wade Gungoll, managing director of Industrial Sun. “Erthos is a very welcome solution for our business, and for any developer needing to up-size the capacity of their projects.”

“There’s no question that our business is continuing to accelerate,” states Charles Pimentel, chief commercial officer of Erthos. “That’s in large part because of our ability to deliver improved energy density, higher wind ratings, and short build times – and to do so at a lower cost.”