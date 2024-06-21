INEOS Hickerson Solar Project Breaks Ground

INEOS Olefins & Polymers USA and NextEra Energy Resources have broken ground on INEOS Hickerson Solar, a 310 MW project located in Bosque County, Texas, following a recently signed PPA between the companies.



The project will be constructed, owned and operated by a NextEra Energy subsidiary. Its output will be dedicated to INEOS.



“INEOS O&P USA is committed to leading the petrochemical community in adopting renewable energy solutions,” says Mike Nagle, INEOS CEO. “This solar project is a crucial step in our global efforts to reduce the carbon footprint of INEOS businesses.”

The project is scheduled to begin commercial operation by the end of next year.