Infinity Rack Develops Modular BIPV Framing system

Infinity Rack has developed a modular BIPV framing system that it says works with any standard framed PV module to create a mechanically watertight solar roof without fabrication required in the field.

The company added that the seal does not require the use of seam tape or press in gaskets and are weather-resistant. Modules are mounted in a way so as to not obstruct the back of the bifacial solar modules.

Infinity Rack is currently shipping the roofing system as well as its proprietary SunLounge and SunPark modular structures nationwide.