Ingeteam Begins Production of Power Stations for PV Plants, Energy Storage Systems

Ingeteam has started manufacturing its new INGECON SUN FSK power stations for photovoltaic plants and storage systems. It is a solution for large-scale projects due to its high-power rating, which can reach up to 7.65 MW output power at medium voltage.

This new design was produced to make installation and connection work in the field as easy as possible, supplied as a “turnkey” solution with all the elements placed on a single full skid or steel platform and pre-connected at the factory. In addition, this solution can be transported both by land and by sea, as it can be placed directly on the trailer of a truck or inside a 40-foot container, enabling it to be installed anywhere in the world.

The first units of this full skid-type power station have been manufactured in Navarre and are already being supplied to several projects underway in countries such as the United States, the Dominican Republic and Spain.

This solution can integrate one or two 1,500 VDC inverters (solar or battery), enabling Ingeteam to adapt to different project configurations and sizes.

In addition to the inverters, this power station also includes the LV/MV power transformer, the transformer oil tank, medium voltage switchgear and ancillary services, thus optimizing the use of available space.