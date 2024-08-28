Ingeteam Supplies PV Power Conversion Systems, Controls for Acciona

Ingeteam has supplied its solar PV power conversion systems and controls for two Acciona Energía projects, located in Wharton and Fort Bend counties, Texas.

The first project, with a 317 MW capacity, consists of 48 transformer stations equipped with 185 Ingeteam central inverters. This is the first large-scale project to be installed and commissioned by Ingeteam for Acciona Energía in the U.S.

The second project has a 458 MW capacity and is equipped with 71 medium voltage full skid-type transformer stations, integrated with 131 INGECON SUN 3Power C Series liquid cooling central inverters.

The contract signed between the two companies also includes commissioning works and the supply of its power plant controller for both plants.

A third photovoltaic project, also with Acciona Energía, involving 325 MW of solar power for the state of Ohio, is in the final commissioning phase. Here, Ingeteam supplied 62 full skid transformer stations equipped with 124 central inverters and the PPC control system.

“It is most rewarding to continue to work together with leaders in the U.S. market such as Acciona Energía and help contribute to their plans to electrify a sustainable future,” says Ingeteam’s Nohra Nasr.

“Without a doubt, these projects reaffirm their confidence in our technology and service support as a reliable partner. It also motivates us to continue to do things right which ultimately strengthens our leading position in the United States.”