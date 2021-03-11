Ingeteam Unveils New Power Station for Large-Scale Solar, Storage Applications

Ingeteam, an international technology group that specializes in energy conversion, has unveiled its new INGECON SUN FSK power station for large-scale solar plants and battery energy storage systems. The station can reach 7.2 MW of medium-voltage output power.

The company says the new station was designed to make installation and connection work in the field as easy as possible. The solution can be transported by land and by sea, can be placed directly on the trailer of a truck or can be secured in a 40-foot container – allowing it to be installed anywhere in the world.

Ingeteam notes that flexibility is another advantage of its new solution – it can be integrated with one to four solar or battery inverters (1500 V DC or 1000 V DC), so its output power range varies from 1 MW to 7.2 MW, which allows Ingeteam to adapt to all types of project configurations and sizes.

Apart from the inverters, the station also integrates an LV/MV power transformer, a transformer oil tank, a medium-voltage switchgear, an auxiliary services panel and an auxiliary services transformer – optimizing as much of its available space as possible.

The first units of the power station have been manufactured in Navarre, Spain, and are already being supplied to various photovoltaic projects.