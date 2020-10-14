Inovateus Solar, Partners Launch Brilliant Capital Financing Venture

In an effort to continue expansion within the clean energy industry, Inovateus Solar has formed Brilliant Capital, a solar project financing venture.

Brilliant Capital is a joint undertaking of Middleburg Capital Development (MCD) and LogiKan Group and will augment the core capabilities of Inovateus’ development, engineering, procurement and construction portfolio. The new venture will serve dual roles as a system owner and operator as well as providing development capital for early and mid-stage solar projects. This highly integrated offering will accelerate Inovateus’ activity in commercial, industrial, municipal and utility projects in the Midwest and throughout the U.S.

“Finding the right solar financing partner can be a huge and cumbersome bottleneck that can delay projects from commencing construction,” says TJ Kanczuzewski, CEO of Inovateus Solar. “By giving Inovateus clients easy access to Brilliant Capital’s project financing, we can speed up the development and due diligence processes and begin installing much sooner and at a lower cost.”

Prior to formally launching, Brilliant Capital’s principals have made investments in numerous solar projects which are now operational. Currently, the company has 1,500 MW under development and is actively seeking new project opportunities. In addition to financing projects for Inovateus clients, Brilliant Capital and Inovateus provide a one-stop-shop solution for developers seeking EPC and financing services.

Brilliant Capital has already found success in the commercial and industrial project ownership market, namely Inovateus Solar Headquarters, Entrust schools, Lippert Components and Kokomo Solar. These projects became operational in 2019 and are great steps forward in renewable energy for Indiana and Ohio.

