Intermountain Health Opens 40 MW Utah Solar Farm

Intermountain Health has opened the 40 MW Castle Solar Farm in Huntington, Utah, set to provide power for 17 of its facilities.

The company has contracted for 20 MW of the project’s output.

“This is one of the biggest sustainability investments we’ve ever made, and we will be seeing benefits for decades to come,” says Eric Liston, vice president of clinical services for Intermountain Health.

“By making a cleaner environment in the communities that we serve, Intermountain is helping our patients live the healthiest lives possible.”

The solar farm project is a result of a partnership with D. E. Shaw Renewable Investments, which constructed the solar farm and will own and operate the site.

Rocky Mountain Power will provide the transmission to the grid for the electricity generated at the solar plant.