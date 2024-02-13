Interplay Learning Launches Apprenticeship Programs Covered Under IRA Incentives

Interplay Learning has introduced offerings to equip utility-scale organizations with the ability to launch online apprenticeship programs that the company says meets standards for incentives available through the federal Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

The company’s apprenticeship packages aims to help solar developers, EPC companies and commercial-scale contractors set up registered in-house apprentice programs and meet standards for new business opportunities and/or solar installation tax incentives available through the IRA.

“The IRA represents an enormous investment in solar installation and opens incredible new opportunities for developers, EPC companies, and contractors,” says Doug Donovan, founder and CEO of Interplay Learning.

“Until now, the cost and complexity of in-house apprentice programs have been a barrier for many business owners. They simply didn’t have the resources to efficiently implement a program that would prepare new and existing team members for large-scale solar installation projects. But with Interplay’s apprenticeship packages, those businesses can establish their own registered apprenticeship training program that can be leveraged to take full advantage of the opportunities available through the IRA and drive growth.”