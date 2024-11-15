Intersolar & Energy Storage North America Acquire Midwest Solar Expo

Intersolar & Energy Storage North America (IESNA) has acquired the Midwest Solar Expo (MWSE).

Jake Rozmaryn, former Midwest Solar Expo executive director, will transition into an advisory role and Sharona Kohn will continue as conference director.

“Midwest Solar Expo was founded to illuminate the future of the renewable energy market in the Midwest and now becomes our second regional expansion following Intersolar & Energy Storage North America Texas, which is set to launch November 19, 2024 in Austin,” says Wes Doane, vice president, Intersolar & Energy Storage North America.

“MWSE’s platform has focused on the intersection of policy, finance, technology and business model innovation in the Midwest, and its growing exhibition targets the region’s specific challenges, offering professionals the tools they need to successfully navigate this ever-changing market.”

This acquisition builds upon IESNA’s prior investment in producer, Diversified Communications. Since acquiring Intersolar North America in 2019, the trade show and conference producer has grown its portfolio to include Energy Storage North America, the Smart Energy Decisions network, Net Zero Forum, Renewable Energy Forum, Intersolar & Energy Storage North America Texas and now Midwest Solar Expo.

Grimes, McGovern & Associates was the exclusive advisor to Midwest Solar Expo in the transaction.

