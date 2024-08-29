Invenergy Commences Operations at 10th Arizona Battery Energy Storage Center

Invenergy has completed its 50 MW El Sol Energy Storage Center, its 10th battery energy storage project in Arizona to reach commercial operations since the start of last year.

The company says Invenergy’s project portfolio accounts for nearly half of all storage facilities to come online in the state during that same time frame.

“The start of commercial operations at El Sol is an exciting milestone for Invenergy, marking our 10th storage project online in the state which helps meet the high customer demand for clean energy in Arizona,” says Jim Shield, senior executive vice president and CCO at Invenergy.

“Our investment in clean energy storage nationwide recognizes the growing need for diverse and safe energy sources and infrastructure that provides Americans with more reliable, affordable electricity year-round.”

All projects have been developed for Arizona Public Service (APS) in Maricopa and Yuma counties and added 200 MW to the state’s clean energy capacity.

The projects include Desert Star, Paloma, Cotton Center, Gila Bend I & II, Hyder I & II, Foothills I & II and El Sol. Later this year, Invenergy’s 70 MW Yuma Solar Energy Center is anticipated to begin operations, and the 275 MW Hashknife Solar Energy Center is expected to begin construction.