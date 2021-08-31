Invenergy, Guzman Energy Partner on Colorado Solar Project

Invenergy, a global developer and operator of sustainable energy solutions, and Guzman Energy, a Colorado-based wholesale power provider, have signed a 127 MW power purchase agreement for the Boutique Solar project currently in development in Montezuma County, Colo.

Developed by Invenergy, the 127 MWBoutique Solar project is expected to be operational at the end of 2025.

“Invenergy is proud to partner with Guzman Energy to bring clean, reliable power to the communities it serves,” says Greg Leuchtmann, senior vice president of origination at Invenergy. “This agreement reflects the increasingly compelling value of renewable energy for a variety of customers to meet energy needs and build healthy, sustainable communities.”

“Wholesale power customers are looking to Guzman Energy to supply them with affordable, reliable and clean energy solutions,” says Guzman Energy CEO Chris Riley. “Partnering with Invenergy on the Boutique Solar project demonstrates our commitment to customers and the industry to be a leader in energy transition.”

Image: Photo by Jeremy Zero on Unsplash