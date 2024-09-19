IPSC Expands Solar Asset Management Portfolio by 900 MW

IHI Power Services (IPSC) has been selected by Doral Renewables to provide asset management services for three utility-scale solar projects based in Starke County, Ind.: Mammoth South Solar, Mammoth Central I Solar and Mammoth Central II Solar.

The award comes after Doral’s initial selection of IPSC to provide asset management services for the Great Bend Solar project and Mammoth North Solar project, the first phase of the Mammoth Solar project. With all four parts combined, the Mammoth Solar Project spreads across Starke and Pulaski Counties and is expected to generate 1.3 GW of energy.

Full construction on the remaining three phases is expected to begin early next year, while the first phase is set to become operational in the coming weeks.

“Doral’s continued trust in IPSC to support their growing number of solar projects showcases the dedication to high-quality service that IPSC provides,” says John R. Keller, president and CEO of IPSC.

“We feel privileged to bring our expertise to Doral’s table, aligning with their vision for the project, and supporting the local communities of Indiana. This continued partnership underscores our commitment to growing with the renewable energy sector.”