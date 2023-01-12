iSun Adds Three Solar Projects to New England Portfolio

iSun Inc. has picked up three contracts with a total value of $9.7 million to implement solar energy solutions in communities in northern New England. The new projects result from a new partnership that iSun has formed with an integrated nationwide solar developer.

The new awards of 9 MW in total will add to iSun’s already completed portfolio of projects in northern New England.

“The three project awards from our new partner represent important wins for our team as we continue to demonstrate our ability to expand our customer base across New England,” says Jeffrey Peck, chairman and CEO of iSun. “We are working diligently to address the continued strong customer demand for solar energy in our markets, and I’m very pleased with the success of our team in cultivating long-term customer relationships for iSun. The transition to clean energy remains the most important initiative of our generation and we are proud to assist more customers throughout our markets in achieving alternative energy solutions.”