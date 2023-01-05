iSun Transitions 7 MW Solar Asset for Acquisition

iSun Inc., a solar energy and clean mobility infrastructure company, has agreed to sell a 7 MW solar asset valued at approximately $4.8 million in connection with the execution of an $11.6 million EPC contract.

This successfully transitions the asset from iSun’s 1.3 GW development pipeline to EPC backlog.

“When we acquired Oakwood Construction’s IP assets in 2021, we positioned iSun to provide turnkey development and engineering services,” says Jeffrey Peck, chairman and CEO of iSun. “We added meaningful value at each stage of the solar assets’ life cycle for our new partner.”

“We executed substantially all of the development, engineering and technical work and as a result, we have now contracted to sell this asset to a leading investment firm and execute EPC contracts to complete the installation,” continues Peck. “We pride ourselves on our years of experience that have positioned the Company to handle all the many challenges involved in creating more valuable long-term assets for customers.”