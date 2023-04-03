JA Solar to Expand the Mexican PV Market with Exel Solar     

JA Solar, a manufacturer of solar power products, signed a cooperation agreement with Mexican distributor Exel Solar and agreed to establish a long-term partnership for the distribution of its products in Mexico.

Both parties will work together to provide customers with high-efficiency modules and quality services while contributing to the sustainable development of the Mexican PV market.

Since entering the Mexican market in 2016, JA Solar has established a fruitful cooperative relationship with Exel Solar, a local PV module distributor, enabling both parties to jointly promote the application and development of PV technologies in the market.

In recent years, both parties have signed distribution cooperation agreements to continuously increase JA Solar’s module shipments in the local market.

Distributors play an important role in JA Solar’s global sales ecosystem. With more than 10 years of experience in the Mexican PV market, Exel Solar has provided support to promote JA Solar’s products in Mexico.

