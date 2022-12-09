Jason Grumet Named New ACP CEO

The American Clean Power Association (ACP) has named Jason Grumet as the organization’s CEO following unanimous approval by the association’s board of directors. He will assume his role on January 23, 2023.

“ACP has quickly established itself as the voice of the clean energy industry and a highly effective advocate for policies that are unlocking America’s clean energy potential,” states Craig Cornelius, CEO of Clearway Energy Group and chair of the ACP Board of Directors. “With that strong foundation now set, we could think of no one who we would be more excited to have as our leader as we go forward into the next phase of our industry’s life.”

“Jason’s bold vision, track record of leadership, depth of experience in energy policy and his strong bipartisan relationships together make him the perfect person to lead us forward at this critical moment,” adds Cornelius. “As clean energy creates good jobs and economic opportunity in red and blue America alike, it must continue to be a bipartisan issue. We couldn’t be more thrilled to have Jason at the helm during this inflection point for our organization.”

Grumet founded the Bipartisan Policy Center in 2007 to advocate for viable policy solutions to major policy challenges. In 2001, Grumet founded and directed the National Commission on Energy Policy, which advocates for energy policies. He previously led the Northeast States for Coordinated Air Use Management.

“I couldn’t be more excited for Jason to take the reins of ACP at this pivotal time in its journey. Jason’s depth of experience in energy policy, his bold leadership and strong relationships across the political spectrum make him the perfect candidate to lead and grow our organization,” says Leo Moreno, the president of AES Clean Energy and incoming chair of the board.

“There has never been a more dynamic moment for U.S. and global energy policy. The imperative to simultaneously grow and decarbonize our economy while strengthening national security is the defining challenge of the next 30 years,” comments Grumet. “My life’s work has been about two things: developing real climate solutions and building durable bipartisan policy. The opportunity ACP has presented to join these two commitments is exciting and compelling. ACP’s broad membership, talented staff, compelling mission and growing resources make it the place to be for anyone seeking to shape the clean energy transition. I am honored to join the ACP team.”