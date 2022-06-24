Jennifer Logan Leads National Renewable Energy Laboratory’s Financial Efforts

The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) has named Jennifer Logan as CFO. She joins NREL from the Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility (Jefferson Lab) in Newport News, Va., where she has served as CFO and business/finance director.

“Jennifer brings extensive experience to the laboratory from her career in the national laboratory system, as well other roles in the federal government, and we are excited to welcome her to NREL’s leadership team,” states Martin Keller, NREL’s laboratory director. “As the laboratory continues to grow, Jennifer’s leadership will play a critical role in financial planning and ensure that we have the resources we need to accomplish our mission toward a clean energy future.”

Prior to joining Jefferson Lab, Logan served for 18 years in various federal contracting and acquisition roles within the U.S. Department of Defense in Virginia. She is a veteran of the United States Armed Forces, beginning her career as an officer in the Air Force.

“It takes a strong support network of financial systems to accomplish critical goals toward the transformation of our energy systems here in the United States and around the world,” Logan says. “I’m looking forward to joining the talented team at NREL and bringing leadership toward positioning the laboratory to fulfill its mission with the best financial tools and processes that are necessary to meet those essential objectives for our energy future.”