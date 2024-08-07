JERA Nex Acquires Two Solar Farms from Lightsource bp

JERA Nex has acquired two solar projects from Lightsource bp: the 300MW Oxbow solar farm in Louisiana, and the 95MW Happy solar farm in Arkansas.

Both projects are in commercial operation. The Happy project has a long-term PPA with Conway Corp, the city-owned utility system in Conway, Ark. Oxbow has long-term PPAs with corporate customers including eBay.

“This first transaction since our recent launch is an indication of our ambitious plans to scale onshore and offshore renewables for a sustainable future; we hope to build a broader onshore renewables portfolio in the U.S. and globally,” says JERA Nex’s Richard Scott.

“Lightsource bp has an excellent reputation for delivering high quality solar farms and that is exactly what we have acquired with Oxbow and Happy. We look forward to working with the local communities and customers to provide clean and sustainable energy in the years to come.”

As part of the agreement, Lightsource bp will continue to provide asset management and O&M services to JERA Nex.