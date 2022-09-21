Jingoli Power Opens EPC Unit for Utility-Scale Solar Projects

Jingoli Power has launched a new solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) division as part of its renewable energy services portfolio. Jingoli Power LLC is a professional services provider for complex electric utility construction projects and a subsidiary of Joseph Jingoli and Son, Inc, a 100-year-old privately held New Jersey-based construction firm.

Jingoli Power’s EPC Solar unit is currently supporting the execution of two U.S. EPC projects with Lightsource bp and plans to take on utility-scale solar projects up to 500 MW. The Jingoli team is a mix of engineers, trade supervisors, project managers, military veterans and utility line workers. The company’s core leadership team has worked together for over 15 years.

“Our team is optimally positioned to deliver on the growing demand for competitive and reliable utility-scale solar development,” states Karl Miller, CEO of Jingoli Power. “Our crews are eager to be part of helping to build the grid of the future.”

In communities where it has active solar projects, Jingoli Power will also provide job training and apprenticeships to residents and teens interested in STEM careers through its Competitive Edge program, which is designed to ensure a project’s investment dollars remain in the community to build a stronger local economy and workforce. Through Competitive Edge, Jingoli Power also recruits minority- and women-owned subcontractors, offers incentives for subcontractors to hire a diverse local employee base, and prioritizes purchasing from community-based suppliers.

“Not only can we help power our way to a clean energy future, but we can do so in an equitable and inclusive way to open up new job opportunities and career paths to new sources of talent and innovation,” adds Miller. “It’s an incredibly exciting and rewarding time to be in the electric construction industry.”