JinkoSolar Inks Contract with Flat Glass Group

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., a global solar module manufacturer, says the company and its subsidiaries have signed a solar glass procurement contract with Flat Glass Group Co. Ltd.

“The long-term procurement contract with Flat Glass is a major supply chain partnership,” says Kangping Chen, CEO of JinkoSolar. “This three-year contract will help the company guarantee the long-term supply of solar glass and ease the volatility in the supply chain brought about by the rapid growth of downstream demand. The stability of the supply chain ensures the safety and reliability of our solar products.”

JinkoSolar will secure approximately 338 million square meters of rolled glass to support the production of 59 GW of JinkoSolar’s high-efficient solar modules for three years – from 2021 to 2023. The agreement with Flat Glass will ensure a long-term, stable supply of solar glass and is in line with JinkoSolar’s strategic and operational plans.

