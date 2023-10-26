JinkoSolar Supplying 3.8 GW of Modules for Two Gigantic Projects

An affiliate of solar module manufacturer JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. has signed its largest-ever supply agreement: a deal to provide ACWA Power with 3.8 GW of N-type Tiger Neo modules for two projects in Saudi Arabia.

Produced using N-type TOPCon technology, Tiger Neo modules deliver high efficiency along with reduced degradation and temperature coefficient, enhanced bifacial factor, and high yield per watt to reduce system lifetime energy cost.

“N-type TOPCon technology will help ensure our solar projects meet performance goals to provide clean and competitively priced energy for desalination and hydrogen production as well as to our customers across the Middle East,” says Yunhe Lyu, executive vice president of ACWA Power China. “We look forward to a much broader, higher-level and strategic alliance with JinkoSolar in solar generation, energy storage and other renewable fields.”

“ACWA Power continues to be the world’s largest private water desalination company, and also a pioneer in green energy transition,” adds Robin Li, general manager of JinkoSolar Middle East and North Africa (MENA). “We are excited to be expanding our MENA footprint and engaging in a more diversified and innovative cooperation with ACWA Power.”

The projects are the 1,581 MW Al Kahfah and 2,257 MW Ar Rass 2.