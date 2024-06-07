JUWI Sells Two Colorado Solar Projects to Tri-State

JUWI has sold two of the three PV projects the company is building across Colorado to energy supplier Tri-State.

The first is the 186 MW Axial Basin Solar project located in Moffat County in the White River Electric Association service area, approximately 250 miles northwest of Denver. Dolores Canyon Solar is a 141 MW project in Dolores County in the Empire Electric Association service area, approximately 400 miles southwest of Denver.

Both solar projects are scheduled to begin delivering power for Tri-State’s member systems next year.

“JUWI is excited to be working with Tri-State on two of the first 100-plus MW solar projects in western Colorado,” says Steve Ihnot, chief financial officer for JUWI. “We look forward to executing the projects with the shared values of safety, quality, coordination with the local communities and value to the customers.”