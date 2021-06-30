Kearsarge Deploys 34 MW of Solar in Rhode Island, Massachusetts

Kearsarge Energy has started commercial operations on over 34 MW of solar and battery energy storage project, consisting of 11 individual projects in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

The company says these projects generate tax and lease revenues for New England municipalities and allow local governments, low-income housing developments, nonprofits, universities, local school systems, RI Public Transit Authority and universities to receive discounted energy.

Kearsarge Energy financed and developed these solar and battery energy storage projects using its own sponsor equity, partnering with financial institutions for debt and tax equity. Kearsarge will own and operate them for the long term.

Among the projects, in Haverhill, Mass., the company turned 12 acres of underutilized land at the Haverhill municipal landfill into a renewable energy producer under the Massachusetts SMART Program. It combines 2.8 MW of photovoltaic energy production with battery storage to feed 4,650,000 kWh into the utility grid annually.

“In 2021/22, we’re setting an even quicker pace, with 250 MW in development/construction and expansion into Maine, New Hampshire, Virginia, Pennsylvania and Maryland,” says Andrew Bernstein, managing partner of Kearsarge Energy.