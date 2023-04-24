Kentucky’s Largest Privately Funded On-Site Solar Project Comes Online

Stanley Black & Decker, in partnership with Castillo Engineering and RPG Energy Group today, has unveiled a 4.3 MW solar farm in Hopkinsville, Ky., the state’s largest privately funded on-site solar project that is 100% renewable energy sourced.

Covering nearly 15 acres, the solar field produces enough clean energy to power Stanley Black & Decker’s 280,000 sq. ft onsite production facility while also providing excess energy back to the state. The project is estimated to deliver 5,500 metrics tons of C02 reductions and an annual energy savings of $400,000.

“As part of Stanley Black & Decker’s global environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) initiatives, this project, which we are fittingly celebrating on Earth Day, represents an impactful milestone as the organization progresses toward its mission of carbon neutrality by 2030,” says Stanley Black & Decker’s Rob Kirts. “With the help of Castillo Engineering and RPG Energy, we are working to deliver on our sustainability goals and made our purpose – For Those Who Make The World – a reality.”