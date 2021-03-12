KiloVault Adds Deep Cycle Battery to Company Offerings

KiloVault, a provider of residential and commercial renewable energy solutions, has unveiled the 2 V 1000 XLC advanced lead-carbon, sealed AGM, deep cycle battery. Designed for partial state of charge (PSoC) applications, the XLC is a cost-effective, maintenance-free battery that performs in high-demand off-grid or battery backup applications.

KiloVault says the XLC provides flexible and reliable storage for smart grids, hybrid power supply systems, street lamp power systems and microgrids. The battery solution offers the same function as KiloVault’s PLC 2100 battery but is designed to handle greater energy demands with 1,000 Ah of energy storage.

“Our customers were looking for an AGM option for high-capacity energy demands at an affordable price that was designed for longer life,” says Andrea Belford, product manager for KiloVault. “Most of the system requests were for 48 V applications. 24 XLC’s would have a useable capacity of about 25 kWh, which is ideal for the most demanding energy needs, especially during an outage or emergency backup situation.”

The XLC series offers affordable and durable performance, with a cycle life of 2500 cycles at 50% depth-of-discharge. An XLC has a low self-discharge rate and can be stored up to 6 months at 77°F before a freshening charge is required. All these factors contribute to a lower cost/kWh cycle over the life of the battery when compared to similarly-performing lead-acid batteries.

Each 2 V XLC has a capacity of 2000 Wh, and up to four 48 V strings can be wired in parallel, for a maximum battery bank size of 24 batteries. XLC batteries can be used in 12, 24, or 48 V configurations – to be made compatible with any 12- V, 24 V, or 48 V inverter.

The XLC has a wide operating temperature range, charging between 32°F – 104°F and discharging between -4°F – 131°F. Because the XLC is an AGM battery, it does not require regular watering.

For more information, including the XLC series datasheet, warranty and installation guide, click here.