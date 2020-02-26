Kimberly-Clark, United Renewable and NextEra Partner on Georgia Solar Project

A 3 MW solar photovoltaic (PV) project has been completed and commercialized by United Renewable Energy, an engineering, procurement, and construction firm that develops utility-scale photovoltaic plants and energy storage systems, at Kimberly-Clark‘s facility in LaGrange, Ga.

The project was the result of a collaboration between Kimberly-Clark’s facility, United Renewable Energy LLC, as the project developer and builder, and NextEra Energy Resources LLC, through a subsidiary, which is the long-term project owner.

All of the output from the new solar facility, along with all the renewable energy credits (RECs), will be sold to Georgia Power as part of Georgia Power’s Renewable Energy Development Initiative, and the associated RECs will be retired on behalf of all of Georgia Power’s customers.

In addition to leasing the land for this project, Kimberly-Clark has entered into a separate agreement to purchase RECs from NextEra Energy Resources, which allows Kimberly-Clark to offset its greenhouse gas emissions.

“The development of this project and our purchase of RECs provide the most recent examples of how we demonstrate our commitment to renewable energy,” says Jeremy Cannady, mill manager at Kimberly-Clark’s LaGrange facility.

“The project is a source of pride for LaGrange employees, and purchasing RECs from NextEra Energy Resources helps us strive towards our global goal of a 40% offset in greenhouse gas emissions by 2022,” he adds.

NextEra Energy Resources LLC is a clean energy company and is one of the largest wholesale generators of electric power in the U.S., with approximately 21,000 MW of net generating capacity, primarily in 36 states and Canada as of year-end 2018. NextEra Energy Resources is the world’s largest operator of renewable energy from the wind and sun and a world leader in battery storage, notes the company.

Photo: Solar panels located at the Kimberly-Clark Lagrange, Ga. manufacturing plant