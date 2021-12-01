Koch Acquires DEPCOM Power to Expand Solar Building Capabilities

Koch Engineered Solutions LLC (KES), a unit of Koch Industries Inc., has acquired DEPCOM Power Inc., an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm that builds utility-scale solar power plants as well as manages ongoing operations, maintenance and refurbishment services.

“The acquisition of DEPCOM is a milestone for KES, adding expertise in renewable electricity generation to our extensive knowledge and capability set provided to our global client base,” states Don Brown, vice president of business development at KES. “DEPCOM has recorded impressive growth over the last few years, and this acquisition reflects our confidence that the company will be a major player in the future of this industry. We look forward to supporting developers and operators of renewable generation facilities in providing end users with increased access to cost-effective and reliable energy.”

DEPCOM’s portfolio includes approximately 5 GW of projects representing completed, in-construction and preconstruction stages across the U.S.

“This acquisition is a major development for KES, as DEPCOM will enable our entry into the fast-growing renewables market, reinforcing our commitment to the electrical infrastructure market segment,” says Dave Dotson, president of KES. “The DEPCOM acquisition is consistent with KES’s vision to deliver innovative, mutually beneficial technical and service solutions for industrial value chains while simultaneously transforming our business to improve and create new industry platforms.”

Stinson LLP served as legal advisor to KES on the transaction, while Greenberg Traurig LLP served as legal advisor to DEPCOM. “By joining KES, we are combining forces and shared values, and leveraging robust capabilities and knowledge centers that will accelerate our ability to enhance our existing services and expand our offerings into new service lines and markets,” adds Johnnie Taul, CEO of DEPCOM.