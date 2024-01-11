KORE Power Launches Two U.S.-Manufactured DC Blocks

KORE Power has launched two all-in-one DC block products for energy storage, offering a 750 kWh LFP DC Block and a 1.3 MWh NMC DC Block.

“KORE Power’s DC Blocks will help our customers get projects grid-connected, on-time and on-budget, ensuring that safe, clean reliable power is there when it’s needed,” says Lindsay Gorrill, KORE Power founder and CEO. “This launch continues our commitment to drive the domestic clean energy economy forward with good manufacturing jobs and products proudly built, monitored and serviced by our team here in the United States.”

The blocks include purpose-built enclosures, HVAC and fire suppression, and can be modified for AC solutions.

The company will offer U.S. customers purchasing these blocks an opportunity to take advantage of the Inflation Reduction Act’s domestic content incentives. The DC Blocks will be available in both NMC and LFP battery chemistries using the company’s lithium-ion cells.